Impersonator poses as doctor, offers ₹3 crore for kidney in Gurugram; booked

An unidentified suspect has been booked for impersonating a doctor employed with Medanta – The Medicity hospital in Sector 38 and attempting to dupe people by offering ₹3 crore in exchange for donating a kidney for transplant, police said on Wednesday. Hospital officials said the accused falsely claimed legal organ purchase and demanded money in instalments from the victim. (HT)

Officials said the matter surfaced after a woman contacted by the impersonator emailed the hospital directly on January 14. The suspect had shared a forged identity card with a fake employee code to convince the woman that she was associated with the hospital.

Following the complaint, hospital superintendent Dr Sanjay Durani registered an FIR at Gurugram Sadar police station on Tuesday against unidentified suspects under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including cheating, impersonation, forgery and harming reputation, along with sections of the Information Technology Act. A copy of the FIR is with HT.

Investigators said the suspect identified herself as Dr Priya Santosh, claiming to work at the hospital. Police said the impersonator also edited webpages of Medanta and shared the distorted content with the victim to falsely show that the hospital legally purchased organs from donors by paying large sums.

In the FIR, Durani alleged that the woman was first asked to pay ₹8,000 for registration, followed by ₹20,000 to process an advance payment of ₹3 crore. “Later, ₹10,000 were again demanded by the imposter from the woman for the purpose of buying a kidney,” he alleged.

A Medanta spokesperson said the hospital does not indulge in or operate any platform involved in illegal organ trade. “Dr Priya Santosh is not employed by nor associated with Medanta hospital in any manner,” the spokesperson added.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said an investigation is underway. “We are trying to trace the suspect. Arrest will be made soon,” he said.