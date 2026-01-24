‘In Gurugram, living itself feels like a luxury’

When B K Malagi first moved from Chennai to Gurugram in 2011, the city was turning into a fast-paced symbol of opportunity. Over the years, he has watched Gurugram expand and evolve into a growing urban hub, said Malagi, adding that he has enjoyed every part of the journey. BK Malagi (HT)

A resident of Sector 112, Malagi describes Gurugram as a city that continues to impress him with its constant development and improving infrastructure. “It’s a developing city, and that’s what I like the most,” he said, adding that the expanding road network and the overall pace keeps the city moving forward.

Recalling the challenges he faced when he moved to Gurugram, he said that one of his biggest ordeals was finding locations without the help of active maps. In 2011, navigating the city was not as easy as it is now, said Malagi. “Maps were not active at that time. Reaching a location and driving myself was a big challenge,” he said. The lack of digital navigation made everyday travel stressful, especially in a city where the landscape kept changing every few months.

According to Malagi, the city has improved in many ways, however, the local transport network still needs improvement. For residents who depend on public transport, commuting within the city can be inconvenient, said Malagi, adding that this is his only concern however, it does not affect his overall experience of living in Gurugram.

“Living in Gurugram is itself a luxury,” he said, adding that he doesn’t believe in complaining about small issues.

According to Malagi, Gurugram is more than just a place to live; it has been a city that matches his professional world and personal comfort.

(B K Malagi is the vice chairman at Experion Developers Pvt Ltd)