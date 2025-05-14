Menu Explore
Jind tops, Nuh trails in HBSE class 12 results; parents blame poor facilities

ByLeena Dhankhar
May 14, 2025 05:56 AM IST

District-wise rankings placed Jind at the top, while Nuh fell to the bottom, although the exact figures for each district were not disclosed

Jind district recorded the highest pass percentage, while Nuh district posted the poorest performance in the Class 12 results released by the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) on Tuesday. According to the board, 85.66% of regular students passed the exam, while only 63.21% of private candidates cleared it.

Students checking their result in computer after announced the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) class 12th result in Jiwan Jyoti Senior Secondary School Sector 4 near Gymkhana club on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
Students checking their result in computer after announced the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) class 12th result in Jiwan Jyoti Senior Secondary School Sector 4 near Gymkhana club on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Announcing the results, HBSE chairman Dr Pawan Kumar and vice chairman Satish Kumar said that 166,031 of the 193,828 regular academic candidates passed, while 7,900 failed. Girls once again outshone boys with a pass percentage of 89.41%, compared to 81.86% among boys.

Among school types, government schools slightly outperformed private ones, registering an 86.98% pass rate against 84.67%. Urban schools had a marginal edge over rural institutions, with pass percentages of 85.94% and 85.64%, respectively, data showed.

District-wise rankings placed Jind at the top, while Nuh fell to the bottom, although the exact figures for each district were not disclosed. The board highlighted the contrast but did not provide a breakdown.

In the open school (self-study) category, 2,161 of 3,419 students passed, reflecting a 63.21% pass rate. For the Free School category, the results were significantly lower—36.35% for fresh candidates and 49.93% for re-appear candidates. In Nuh district, open school results revealed further concern: only 14.61% of the 1,609 fresh candidates passed, and 38.69% of 703 re-appear/credit transfer policy (CTP) students cleared the exam.

While results are now available on the board’s website (www.bseh.org.in), Nuh’s consistently poor performance has triggered frustration among parents and residents, who point to long-standing issues like staff shortages, poor infrastructure, and low literacy levels as root causes.

“This is not the first time Nuh has performed poorly, and unfortunately, it won’t be the last unless something changes,” said Noor Mohammad, a resident of Ferozepur Jhirka, whose son barely passed despite studying hard. “The school barely had teachers for science and maths all year.” 

Javed Ahmad from Nagina village added, “We are sending our children to school with hope, but schools don’t have basic facilities or enough teachers. My daughter passed, but she feels underprepared for higher studies.”

Deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena, acknowledging the issue, said, “Very poor result. Lack of efforts and some faculty shortages. We will put in efforts this year and improve the results next year.”

Despite repeated attempts, local education officials remained unreachable for comment.

