Keys to 68 traffic signal backup units near Gurugram’s Sec 40 stolen

Keys belonging to power backup units of 68 traffic signals in and around Sector 40 were stolen on Saturday during a maintenance drive, police said. An FIR has been registered, and an investigation is underway, they added. Officials warn missing keys could enable inverter or battery theft during outages, though no backup units were reported stolen till Sunday evening. (HT Archive)

The theft occurred around 1.40pm near a T-point in Sector 40 during routine signal maintenance. The stolen keys were used to open inverter boxes housing the signals’ power backup units. A senior official at the Sector 40 police station said a complaint was received late Saturday night from the private maintenance firm. “After thorough internal inspections by the firm’s engineering teams, they reached out to us for help. Officers at police enforcements have been instructed to stay alert to any suspicious activity or suspects carrying keys that look similar to the ones applied in opening an inverter box,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

“The complainant has said that the batteries and inverters present inside the signals may go missing, leading to snarls or disruption in essential services when traffic signals are offline,” the senior police official added.

Preliminary investigations found around 136 keys were stored in a bag outside CCTV coverage. “Footage of nearby cameras is being scanned; however, no suspicious activity was captured in the CCTV at the time of stealing,” the senior official added. Investigators stated the backup units, comprising batteries and inverters, are used for manual signal operations during extended outages. “A dedicated team of police officers has been instructed to search for stolen keys... The firm has alleged that the stealing was done with an intention to cause public harm, as backup supplies are essential for the operation of signals during power outages,” investigators said.

No backup units were stolen by Sunday evening. Police directed the firm to replace all affected locks until key recovery. A senior traffic official said, “The signals are synchronised through a central system operated through the control room. This will have no effect on traffic movement on the stretches.”

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said an FIR was registered against unidentified suspects under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 40 police station. “Zonal officials in Sector 40 have been instructed to stay alert for any suspicious movement around the signals,” Turan said.