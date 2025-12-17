Land acquisition for Greater SPR phase 1 to finish in 5 months: HSVP

Land acquisition for the first phase of the Greater Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) will be completed within the next five months, while the notification for land acquisition for the second phase will be issued by February next year, a senior official of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) said during a meeting at the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Tuesday. Proceedings restarted after the Punjab and Haryana High Court ruled in April 2025 in favour of HSVP, ending a long legal challenge. (HT Archive)

The meeting was chaired by DS Dhesi, principal advisor, urban development, Haryana government. HSVP officials said 276 acres of land across six villages are being acquired in the first phase to connect the Gurugram-Faridabad Road with the Gurugram-Sohna Road and further to Manesar. This includes 26 acres in Bahrampur, 17 acres in Ullawas, 77 acres in Kadarpur, 50 acres in Maidawas, 54 acres in Ghumaspur and 51 acres in Badshahpur. A notification under Section 6 was issued in and acquisition is expected to be completed within four to five months.

Officials noted that the acquisition was challenged in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2013, but in April 2025, the court ruled in favour of HSVP, following which acquisition proceedings resumed.

Under the second phase, about 394 acres will be acquired from eight villages between Gurugram-Sohna Road and the Delhi-Jaipur Highway.

During the meeting, Dhesi instructed GMDA officials to finalise plans for the elevated SPR at the earliest. GMDA officials said the 14-km elevated corridor will be built in two phases, with stretches between Faridabad Road, Vatika Chowk and the NH48 cloverleaf of Dwarka Expressway.

.