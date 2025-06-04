Lapses in Haryana’s e-tenders spark probe by urban local bodies

The department of Urban Local Bodies (ULB), Haryana, has launched a wide-ranging inquiry into procedural lapses in the state’s e-Tenders Haryana procurement system, following a scathing audit by the principal accountant general (audit), Haryana. The audit flagged significant irregularities in sanitation and solid waste management contracts awarded between 2018-19 and 2022-23, officials said, adding that eight contractors and four tenders have been affected. Beyond these specific issues, the audit cited systemic non-compliance with mandatory timelines and disclosure norms. (Shutterstock)

In a memo dated June 3, the ULB directed all municipal commissioners and district municipal commissioners to submit detailed clarifications and corrective actions taken on the flagged discrepancies. The deadline for submission is one week.

“A consolidated and comprehensive response is essential to address the audit observations made by the Principal Accountant General. Any procedural lapses that compromise transparency and fairness in public procurement will be dealt with firmly,” said a senior ULB official, requesting anonymity.

According to the audit report, three major areas of concern have emerged. First, several tenders were cancelled despite valid and competitive lowest (L-1) bids. These include Tender IDs 2022_HRY_231151_1 and 2022_HRY_231157_1 (related to Manesar Division I and II) and 2022_HRY_218507_1 (pertaining to the Integrated Solid Waste Management project for the Panchkula Cluster). Additionally, tenders for dumpsite remediation in Sector 23, Panchkula—IDs 2022_HRY_251382_1 and 2022_HRY_231622_3—were also cancelled without documented justification.

Second, the report noted that certain tenders allowed insufficient time for bid submission, potentially restricting fair competition. This was observed in tenders related to mini tippers with hoppers, among others.

Third, the audit pointed to inadequate time provided for bidder representation during technical evaluation stages—critical for fair assessment of eligibility and capacity. This was flagged in tenders related to door-to-door waste collection in Division-II, Manesar, and again in the Panchkula remediation tenders.

Beyond these specific issues, the audit cited systemic non-compliance with mandatory timelines and disclosure norms. Key project details and evaluation outcomes were either delayed or not uploaded on the public procurement portal, undermining transparency.