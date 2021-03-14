Large-scale awareness drive for increased vaccination
Haryana health department will hold a large-scale awareness drive on Monday to ensure increased reach of the Covid-19 vaccine, said senior state officials.
The health department has assigned one ASHA worker and anganwadi worker for every 200 households and they will be moving from door-to-door to motivate the beneficiaries to get the doses of the vaccine administered, said additional chief secretary (ACS-health) Rajeev Arora.
The health department has also coordinated with officers of the department of social justice and empowerment, urban local bodies (ULB) and panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) to motivate the beneficiaries above 60 years and those with co-morbidities falling within the age group of 45 years to 60 years.
“The objective is to ensure maximum reach of the Covid-19 vaccine as it will contain the further spread of the highly contagious virus,” Arora said.
In Gurugram, health department officials said that to expand the vaccination exercise, they have decided to increase the session sites from around 60 to 100. “The target would be to vaccinate around 10,000 beneficiaries,” a senior health official said.
Arora said that the officers of other government departments have also been asked to mobilise the beneficiaries and they have taken extensive steps to ensure that the Covid-19 vaccine reaches all residents, including urban pockets as well as rural areas. The vaccination is being administered at health subcentres that are located in the villages, so that the vaccine can be administered to every eligible beneficiary, he said.
Prabhjot Singh, mission director, National Health Mission, Haryana, said that till March 13, 2021, the health department has administered the first dose of the vaccines to 168,000 healthcare workers (HCWs) and the second dose to 97,410 HCWs. Besides, 83,338 front-line workers received the first dose of the vaccine.
As per the details shared by the health department, 65 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 59,835. The number of active cases in the city was 571, of which 520 patients are in home isolation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers to protest fuel price rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahata manager, owner attacked by group of five men in Sector 74
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of Dwarka Expressway mishap resurfaces on Twitter, causes panic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Everything was destroyed in seconds’, lightning attack survivor recalls incident
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Residential apartment catches fire in Pataudi; four rescued
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Speeding dumper mows down 40-year-old driver near Rajiv Chowk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GMDA starts pilot project to ensure equal distribution of water
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Large-scale awareness drive for increased vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GMDA plans to install smart traffic signals across city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air quality remains poor, faster winds predicted to clean air
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HSVP reclaims 10 acres in Sector 52
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurugram reports 72 new Covid-19 infections; total tally to touch 60k
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mixed response to budget from city-based industrialists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pedestrian trial at Sadar Bazar to commence on March 20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four held for highway robberies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox