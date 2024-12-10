Legal actions, heavy fines for waste dumping in sewers: MCG

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has announced strict measures against individuals dumping animal waste and septic tank waste into sewer lines and public spaces. MCG commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg, during a grievance redressal camp on Monday, said that such actions create unhygienic conditions, clog sewer lines, and lead to overflowing sewage, causing significant public inconvenience. MCG commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg with officials at the grievance redressal camp at MCG office in Sector 34 on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Residents of Noorpur Jharsa village raised complaints about individuals dumping animal waste into sewer lines, resulting in blockages and unsanitary conditions. Responding to these grievances, Garg directed officials to launch a special drive to identify offenders and penalise them. “We have a zero-tolerance policy against activities that contribute to pollution and sanitation issues,” Garg added. Legal action and fines ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh will be imposed on those found guilty of such practices, officials said.

At the grievance redressal camp at the MCG office in Sector 34, Garg also addressed complaints about the illegal dumping of septic tank waste in public spaces such as drains, green belts, sewer lines, and vacant lands. He instructed officials to maintain vigilance and take immediate action, including the seizure of vehicles involved and the filing of FIRs against vehicle owners and drivers. “Dumping septic waste in unauthorised areas is a punishable offence, and offenders will face legal action and heavy fines under applicable laws,” Garg added.

The grievance redressal camp received 14 complaints in total on Monday, with several highlighting issues of sewer overflow. Commissioner Garg instructed officials to resolve these issues within a stipulated timeframe and keep complainants informed about progress.