Leopard captured after it enters house in Gurugram, injures one: Officials

The forest department in Gurugram on Wednesday captured a leopard who had entered a house in Narsinghpur village, injuring at least one person, officials aware of the matter said. A video showing a leopard sighting went viral on social media (Representative Phot)

Gurugram forest department inspector Rajesh Chahal said they captured the leopard after tranquillising it with the help of the city police.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

A video showing a leopard sighting went viral on social media. The clip shows the leopard prowling in the lanes and later entering a house.

Police said the leopard attacked at least one person who ran after seeing the big cat. He has been given first aid.

According to forest department officials, the leopard entered the village around 5am and was spotted by a resident who alerted others, after which they locked themselves and called the police and the forest department.

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police, said a team of 15 police personnel was deployed for the safe rescue of the animal and the safety of the residents.

“The big cat is now lying in a room and will be rescued soon. The area has been cordoned off and traffic movement has been closed from both sides of the lane,” Chahal said.