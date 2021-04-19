Liquor store collection agent robbed of 6 lakh outside bank

The collection agent of a chain of liquor stores was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by four armed persons in Sector 18, near a bank, on Monday, as per a complaint filed with the police. The robbers took ₹6 lakh in the incident, the police said.

The police said that one of the suspects fired two gunshots in the air to intimidate the victim, before fleeing with the money in a car. The police said the car, a Swift Dzire, was recovered from a Palam Vihar road an hour after the incident was reported.

The police said that the victim was on the way to the bank after collecting cash from different outlets.

The incident took place around 3.45pm, when the employee, identified as Prem, along with a driver, approached a private bank branch in Sector 18. The suspects surrounded them and tried to snatch the bag and when the agent tried to raise the alarm, they fired shots in the air before making off with the bag.

The victim called the police control room immediately, following which a team was sent to the spot.

Sudhir Kumar, station house officer of Sector 18 police station, said that they have registered a robbery case and crime investigation teams have been roped in to trace the suspects. “There was a rush in the liquor shops today and the sale had suddenly increased, which could have been the reason behind the robbery. The suspects were already outside the bank or there are possibilities that one of their accomplices was following the liquor shop employee and was aware of the cash transaction,” he said.

The police said they are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the suspects and the Dzire car they used in the crime.