Locals protest as HSVP conducts demolition drive in Gurugram

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Wednesday carried out a demolition drive in sector 68 and 69, razing 100 rooms amid opposition from property owners and local residents. During the demolition drive. (HT)

As per HSVP officials, the rooms were located on the land acquired by the authority for construction of sector 68 and 69 master dividing road, which will connect with Sohna Highway.

HSVP officials said that once the bottleneck is removed, the main road will connect with the Gurugram-Sohna Highway and reduce traffic on the SPR. Residents in these residential areas will be connected to the Gurugram-Sohna Highway via this road, making commuting to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and Delhi-Jaipur Highway easier, they added.

On Wednesday morning, a demolition team led by HSVP sub-divisional officer Gyan Chand Saini, accompanied by a heavy police force, reached with bulldozers near the Parina Mikasa Society in sector 68, the main road dividing sector 68 and 69.

The authority had acquired the land and the award for the land acquisition has been announced, officials added. “This land has been acquired for the construction of the master road. The villagers can collect their compensation from the Land Acquisition Officer’s office.The demolition drive will continue on Thursday and Friday. The road will be constructed after the land is cleared of encroachment,” said Gyan Chand Saini, SDO Survey, HSVP.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that the houses and rooms have been standing on this land for the last 30 years and their properties have been demolished without any notice. “Adequate time and notice should have been given to property owners. They must be rehabilitated before demolition is carried out,” said Rajesh Yadav, one of the owners.