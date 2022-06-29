Main culprit in cash van loot case arrested in Gurugram

A 34-year-old man, who was the main culprit involved in the ₹96 lakh cash loot from a van of a private agency on April 18, was arrested from Subhash Chowk in Gurugram on Sunday, said police on Monday.

According to police, the suspect, Jitender alias Jeetu (identified by first name) received ₹10.5 lakh from the loot, after which he fled and was continuously changing locations.

Police said Jitender, a resident of Bagahi village in Sant Kabir Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, was involved in several theft cases in Faridabad. It was while he was lodged in a prison in Faridabad, where he met and befriended two other suspects involved in the loot case, Neel Kamal and Gulab, who were also behind bars for murder and other crimes of serious nature, said police.

Jitender is presently on a three-day police remand and efforts are being made to recover the money with which he had fled with.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said police have arrested all the seven suspects involved in the case. “It was Jitender, who trained the other suspects for the loot. The gang had planned to perpetrate the crime at least 10 days before the day of the incident (April 18) but aborted the mission as Jitender could not turn up on that day,” said Sangwan.

Police had already recovered ₹78.4 lakh, four cars, four mobile phones and one pistol, four live cartridges and a fake registration number plate from the six suspects arrested earlier in the case.

On April 18, the suspects had thrown chilly powder in the eyes of the employees in the van of a private cash collection agency at Subhash Chowk on Sohna road. According to police, the suspects had taken hardly 27 second to loot the money from the van and escape from the spot.