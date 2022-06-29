Main culprit in cash van loot case arrested in Gurugram
A 34-year-old man, who was the main culprit involved in the ₹96 lakh cash loot from a van of a private agency on April 18, was arrested from Subhash Chowk in Gurugram on Sunday, said police on Monday.
According to police, the suspect, Jitender alias Jeetu (identified by first name) received ₹10.5 lakh from the loot, after which he fled and was continuously changing locations.
Police said Jitender, a resident of Bagahi village in Sant Kabir Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, was involved in several theft cases in Faridabad. It was while he was lodged in a prison in Faridabad, where he met and befriended two other suspects involved in the loot case, Neel Kamal and Gulab, who were also behind bars for murder and other crimes of serious nature, said police.
Jitender is presently on a three-day police remand and efforts are being made to recover the money with which he had fled with.
Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said police have arrested all the seven suspects involved in the case. “It was Jitender, who trained the other suspects for the loot. The gang had planned to perpetrate the crime at least 10 days before the day of the incident (April 18) but aborted the mission as Jitender could not turn up on that day,” said Sangwan.
Police had already recovered ₹78.4 lakh, four cars, four mobile phones and one pistol, four live cartridges and a fake registration number plate from the six suspects arrested earlier in the case.
On April 18, the suspects had thrown chilly powder in the eyes of the employees in the van of a private cash collection agency at Subhash Chowk on Sohna road. According to police, the suspects had taken hardly 27 second to loot the money from the van and escape from the spot.
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
Girls outshine boys in Himachal board Class 10 exams
Girls outshone boys in the Class10 examinations conducted by the Himachal Board of School Education (HPBoSE), the result of which was declared on Wednesday. Results are available on HPBoSE's website www.hpbose.org. HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said the term examination was introduced in Himachal schools for the first time and it has helped improve the results. He said Term I of Class 10 was held in November/December 2021 and Term II in March/April 2022.
19-year-old ‘drug addict’ murdered in Panipat, father, sister-in-law booked
A 19-year-old man was allegedly strangulated to death by his father and sister-in-law in Kabri village of Panipat on Tuesday night. Old Industrial Police Station in-charge Balraj Singh said, “The victim was addicted to drugs and used to molest his sister-in-law and beat up his father.” After a board of doctors carried out the post-mortem examination, the duo was booked for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.
As monsoon hits Chandigarh, MC races against time as 15% of road gullies yet to be cleaned
With pre-monsoon showers hitting the city, the municipal corporation is racing against time to clean road gullies and storm water drains as 15% of the work is still pending. As per the MC, it may take another 10 days to clean the remaining gullies. Presently, 30,000 road gullies out of the total 35,000 have been cleaned. 18 teams to control flood/waterlogging throughout city have been constituted.
Chandigarh | 10.8 mm pre-monsoon showers cool down
Pre-monsoon showers of 10.8mm brought a significant drop in the temperatures in the city on Wednesday. Monsoon is likely to be declared on Thursday or Friday, as per a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 30.1C, a dip of seven notches since Tuesday. The minimum temperature also went down from 31.4C on Tuesday to 28C on Wednesday.
