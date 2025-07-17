Man arrested for selling genitalia of monitor lizard

In a joint crackdown on illegal wildlife trade, a 38-year-old astrologer was arrested on Wednesday from Faridabad’s Sector 8 for allegedly possessing and selling prohibited wildlife derivatives, including dried genitalia of monitor lizards (locally known as hatha jodi) and soft coral (indrajal). The seized dried genitalia of monitor lizards (locally known as hatha jodi) and soft coral (indrajal). (HT PHOTO)

The accused, identified as Yagya Dutt, was caught during a coordinated raid conducted by the Haryana Forest Department, Haryana Police, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), and the Wildlife Trust of India, following a tip-off. Officials said Dutt operated out of an astrology office, where he sold wildlife products under the guise of spiritual remedies -- both in-person and through online platforms.

From his premises, the enforcement team recovered three pieces of monitor lizards genitalia and five pieces of soft coral. These items, often peddled in tantric and occult circles, originate from protected species. The monitor lizard, in particular, is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which affords it the highest level of legal protection. Possession or trade of its body parts is a punishable offence.

“This is a serious violation,” said RK Jangra, divisional forest officer, Gurugram. “The accused misused his profession to sell banned wildlife products disguised as spiritual aids.”

The operation was also witnessed by Gurugram-based environmentalist Vaishali Rana, who was invited by the WCCB as an independent legal observer. “There were price tags, packaging, and digital records showing commercial intent. Wildlife exploitation is being masked behind superstition,” she said.

Authorities also seized Dutt’s cellphone and digital data for forensic analysis to trace the supply network. A case has been registered at Sector 8 police station under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

If convicted, the accused could face a prison term of three to seven years and a fine of ₹10,000. Further investigation is underway to identify suppliers and buyers.

“This case highlights the need for stronger awareness and strict monitoring. We are committed to cracking down on illegal wildlife trade,” said Jangra.