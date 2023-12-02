Man arrested with 183 banned injection vials in Sohna

A team of Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HNCB) arrested a 34-year-old drug peddler and recovered 183 banned injection vials from his possession on Friday in Sohna, police officials aware of the matter said on Saturday. HT Image

Police said the banned injections, buprenorphine and diazepam, were worth ₹10 lakh. The seized injections cannot be sold without valid medical prescription, they added.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The suspect was identified as Deepak Kumar, a resident of Palwal. He used to work in a private company in Palwal and was an engineer by profession, the officers said.

Kumar was arrested while he was on his way from Palwal to Sohna. A case was registered against the accused under sections 21 and 22 of the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sohna police station. He was presented in the court on Friday and sent to two-day police remand, officials privy to the case said.

Manoj Kumar, inspector of HNCB, said that after receiving a tip-off, a team was formed and deployed on the stretch between Palwal and Sohna. “On suspicion, the police team on patrolling duty stopped Kumar for checking near Sohna crossing and recovered 100 vials of buprenorphine and 83 diazepam injections from his possession. As he could not produce any permit or licence for the items, he was booked and arrested,” he said.

Kumar said he was involved in drug peddling for the last one year and used to buy these banned injections from different vendors and sell them in Sohna and Gurugram. “He has not revealed the names of any other people who were linked to him and also of those who sold and bought these injections. We are scanning his call detail records and bank accounts to gather more evidence against him,” he said.