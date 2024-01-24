Man assaulted for objecting to liquor consumption in public

A 20-year-old man was critically injured after being allegedly assaulted by at least eight suspects in Sector-10 after he objected to their consuming liquor and creating chaos in a residential area, police officers aware of the case said on Wednesday. A senior police officer, who did not want to be named, said that at least eight of the suspects assaulted the victim with iron rods and wooden bats and fled from the spot. (Representational image)

Investigators said that the victim, Om Prakash, suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured skull. The incident took place on Sunday evening, after which he was rushed to a government hospital in Sector-10A. However, as his condition was critical, the doctors referred him to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital where he was initially kept on ventilator support and then in the intensive care unit (ICU), they added.

Police said Prakash was going to the market from his home when he spotted at least eight suspects consuming liquor in public, to which he objected. Thereby, an argument broke out between both the sides, they added.

A senior police officer, who did not want to be named, said that at least eight of the suspects assaulted him with iron rods and wooden bats and fled from the spot, leaving him bleeding.

“Family members got to know about the incident and with the help of a few neighbours, they rushed him to the government hospital,” he said.

Prakash’s father Jitendra Singh alleged that his condition has not yet improved, and he is neither able to talk nor eat properly. “He is still in the ICU and has suffered a skull fracture. Doctors have removed the ventilator support, but have not clearly said anything on his condition,” he said.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said, “Some of the suspects have criminal backgrounds and all of them will be arrested soon,” he said.

On Prakash’s statement, a first information report was registered against the suspects under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector-10 police station on Tuesday.