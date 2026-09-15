Man burnt alive in suspected electrical fire at Gurugram farmhouse
Police said smoke likely rendered Singh unconscious while he slept, before flames spread through the secluded property on Sunday night.
A 55-year-old man was charred to death after a servant quarter at a farmhouse in Sector-109, where he lived, caught fire late Sunday, police said on Monday.
The victim was identified as Om Prakash Singh of Kadribad in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. Police said Singh was an assistant to the farmhouse owner and had been living in a quarter on the premises for several years.
The fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, possibly in an air-conditioning unit, while Singh was asleep, a senior police officer said. His body was charred to such an extent that only skeletal remains could be recovered from the spot.
“Due to smoke built up inside the closed quarter, he fell unconscious in his sleep and was finally completely charred when the fire spread,” the officer said.
Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said the incident came to light on Monday morning when farmhouse employees reached the premises and found smoke coming from the quarter.
“They went inside to find everything charred and alerted the cops after spotting human skeletal remains. None could know about the fire, as the farmhouse is located in a secluded area. The fire probably started Sunday night,” he said.
Turan said police suspected an electrical short circuit had caused the fire. “Family members were alerted. They have not alleged any foul play yet. Further action will be taken after they reach the city on Tuesday,” he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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