Man critical after being dragged by car in Gurugram

In a shocking hit-and-run case in Farrukhnagar in Gurugram district, a man suffered severe injuries after being run over twice and dragged under a car for more than 300 metres, police officers familiar with the matter said on Monday, adding that two more individuals were also severely injured in the accident. Upon noticing the horrifying scene, bystanders and villagers raised the alarm and pursued the car. Upon realising one of the victims was caught underneath, the suspect abruptly halted and reversed the vehicle. (Representational Image)

The incident took place at 8.30pm on June 12, said police officers, when the three men, Anil Singh, Sunny Kumar and Manish Kumar, were leisurely walking on the road near the Farrukhnagar bus stand after dinner when they were hit from behind by a Maruti Swift car.

Investigators said the impact threw Anil and Sunny several feet away while Manish was run over and trapped beneath the vehicle. Despite this, the driver did not stop and continued to speed away, dragging Manish along the road, said officers associated with the case.

Upon noticing the horrifying scene, bystanders and villagers raised the alarm and pursued the car. Upon realising one of the victims was caught underneath, the suspect abruptly halted and reversed the vehicle, freeing Manish. However, as soon as he noticed Manish was free, the driver again ran over him in his hasty escape.

Officers said all three injured persons were rushed to a private hospital in Budhera, where Manish’s condition remains critical.

A first information report was filed based on Anil’s complaint against the unidentified car driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (hurting any person by acting so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code at Farrukhnagar police station on Sunday night, said police.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said nobody at the scene saw the car’s registration number due to the darkness. “We are examining CCTV camera footage to find leads and arrest the driver,” he added.

