Man given life imprisonment for killing friend in Gurugram

The district sessions court sentenced a 28-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment on Thursday for stabbing his friend to death in October 2023 after luring him to the city from Nepal solely with the motive of murder for revenge over an old enmity, police said. The court of sessions judge Vani Gopal Sharma also imposed a fine of ₹ 1 lakh on the convict.

The court of sessions judge Vani Gopal Sharma also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict Sumit Dahit, originally from Dharmapur village, about seven kilometres away from Khairpur, after pronouncing him guilty under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code.

The deceased was Vinod Chaudhary, 23, originally from Khairpur village of Kailali district of Nepal. The incident took place at the duo’s rented accommodation in Anjana Colony, Sector 10A on the night of October 21, 2023 after a fight broke out between them, said police.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Dahit stabbed Chaudhary multiple times in the neck and fled. Police had registered a murder case at Sector10 police station.

“Chaudhary had died instantly at the spot. His body was spotted lying in a pool of blood by Dahit’s brother Rajesh Dahit who lived in the same house. He had alerted the police control room following which investigators and forensic experts had reached the spot,” Turan said, adding that Dahit was arrested on the morning of October 22 from an adjacent abandoned building where he was hiding.

“When questioned, Dahit told police that he hated Chaudhary due to a fight between them that took place in Nepal more than five years back but could not forget the humiliation. He was looking for a chance to seek revenge from Chaudhary,” said Turan.

Investigators said that Dahit owned a fast-food eatery in Kailali where Chaudhary had created chaos and assaulted the convict after a dispute arose over a plate of noodles ordered by the deceased. Dahit had come to Gurugram in 2021 and started working in a bio-waste disposal plant in Sector 37.

He went to Nepal in August 2023 and got a chance to lure Chaudhary to accompany him to Gurugram on pretext of arranging a good job for him in his plant. After reaching Gurugram, Dahit helped Chaudhary in getting a job at the plant and offered him accommodation at his room. However, they used to fight frequently and Dahit eventually murdered Chaudhary .

Investigators said that a team led by sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar had managed to recover the blood-stained knife, the murder weapon, and a denim short worn by Dahit at the time of murder which he had thrown out of the balcony of his room which became crucial exhibits in nailing him in the trial.

Turan said forensic analysis established that the blood stains on the knife and on the denim short were that of the deceased.

“Even though the deceased and the accused’s families were not supportive in the case, strong scientific investigation by police helped establish the prosecution case that resulted in his conviction,” he added.