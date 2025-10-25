Man held for repeatedly raping 14-year-old daughter in Faridabad

A 42-year-old autorickshaw driver has been arrested for the repeated rape of his 14-year-old daughter at their house in Faridabad’s Ballabgarh, police said on Friday.

Investigators privy with the case said that the victim, a Class 7 student, lived alone with her father after her mother left him due to his liquor addiction, taking two of their six children with her. The man’s wife had relocated to her sister’s home in Charkhi Dadri following persistent domestic strife over his liquor addiction.

Police said that the matter came to light when the girl approached an elderly woman in the neighbourhood for medical help after she fell ill on Wednesday morning. A senior official, privy to the investigation, said that the girl was suffering from abdominal pain and fever.

“When the neighbour took her to a doctor, the teenager disclosed the assault she had endured on Tuesday night. The woman immediately alerted the police control room after which a team of investigators approached the victim,” he said.

During counselling, the victim revealed that her father, returning home intoxicated almost every night, had been raping her for the past two months. Police officials stated the suspect, enraged by his wife’s departure, targeted his eldest daughter. The girl had endured the abuse in silence out of fear until her illness became unbearable.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said that following the victim’s statement, an FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for aggravated penetrative sexual assault and sexual harassment. The accused was arrested on Thursday and sent to judicial custody on Friday. Authorities are now counselling the man’s three other minor daughters to ascertain if they too were subjected to any sexual assault or torture, Yadav said.