Man held from Faridabad in ₹5.26 crore fraud with Japanese firm

Gurugram: A 37-year-old accused was arrested from Faridabad on Thursday for allegedly conspiring with officials of a Japanese robotics firm to defraud it of ₹5.26 crore by forming shell companies, police said on Saturday. Bills and invoices were forged to show they had carried out various works for that amount, said police.

The accused, identified as Gaurav Dhingra, a NIT Faridabad resident, was produced before a Gurugram court on Friday and taken on a two-day police remand.

The Japanese firm is located in Gurugram’s Sector-37. Police said ₹5.26 crore was defrauded by making dubious payments to multiple shell firms and private accounts between 2021 and 2023.Bills and invoices were forged to show they had carried out various works for that amount.

Investigators said that firm’s former company secretary, Arjun Mulik, a Delhi resident and finance manager Lavish Bahri, a Faridabad resident, were the prime accused in the case registered at Sector-37 police station on May 20, 2025. Both worked in the firm from 2016 and the fraud came to light after they left their job within in a month’s gap in 2024.

Police said Mulik’s anticipatory bail application was rejected by the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police public relations officer, said that ₹5.26 crore was transacted into 54 different accounts of various shell firms and private accounts of Mulik’s wife and father-in-law and Bahri’s family.

“Dhingra worked as a human resource manager and Bahri, his childhood friend, took documents from him to form Dhingra enterprises,” he said.

Turan said that ₹1.85 crore was transacted into Dhingra’s personal account and two current accounts. “He received ₹10 lakh cash, while the rest of the amount was transacted into Bahri’s accounts,” he said, adding that the amount is expected to rise as the company is auditing accounts from 2016.