Man held with heroin worth 10 lakh in Faridabad’s Ballabhgarh

Faridabad police on Saturday arrested a 27-year-old man for possessing over 100 grams of heroin. According to police, recovered contraband is worth ₹10 lakh in the international market. The suspect has been identified as Sonu, a native of Muzzafarnagar in Bihar.

Mukesh Malhotra, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said the suspect was apprehended from the Ballabhgarh main market on Saturday during police patrolling. During questioning, Sonu said that he brought the contraband from Kosi in Uttar Pradesh to sell it in Haryana. He travelled by bus and train to avoid checking, Malhotra added.

According to the DCP, police received a tip-off that a drug smuggler was selling heroin in the area. Following this, a team was constituted which made the arrest near Brahman Dharamshala in Ballabhgarh. “Sonu lived on rent in Ballabhgarh. He has identified his supplier as one Yogesh who is yet to be apprehended,” he said.

The suspect was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and produced in court, following which he was sent to two days’ police remand, said police.