Man nabbed for paying woman to teach in his stead in Gurugram

A school teacher, who allegedly paid a woman to teach in his stead at a government primary school in Sector 54, was among three people arrested by the chief minister’s flying squad on Monday.

Police said they arrested Monika Nandal, the woman teacher, along with the JBT teacher Vipin Malik and the school principal Balvinder Dhariwal.

Police said that they had received a tip-off regarding the issue. The CM’s flying squad, after informing the deputy commissioner, formed a team under duty magistrate Satish Kumar and exposed the fraud. During a raid at the school, the woman teacher was found teaching in place of the junior basic training (JBT) teacher, who was working as a real estate agent.

Inderjeet Yadav, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), CM’s flying squad, said that a preliminary investigation revealed that the teacher was paid ₹5,000 a month in connivance with the principal.

A case was registered under sections 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury), 170 (personating a public servant), 417 (punishment for cheating), 418 (cheating), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (fraud), 120-B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 53 police station on Monday, said police.

DSP Yadav said that the woman teacher was not qualified for the job and was playing with the future of the students. “Malik visited the school in the morning every day and left after attendance. In his place, Nandal taught the children of Class 5. He had hired Nandal to teach the students in his place for ₹5,000 a month,” he added.

