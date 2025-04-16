Man run over while urinating roadside on Delhi-Jaipur E-way

A 30-year-old man, who had stepped out of his car to relieve himself on the side of the road, was killed after he was mowed down by a speeding car on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway near Binola in Bilaspur around 8.13pm on Sunday, police said Tuesday. Investigators said that due to speeding traffic on the expressway, neither the deceased’s friends could identify the accused’s car, nor could they read its registration number. (Getty Images)

The victim was identified by police as Ashish Kumar of Bhadhana, Jhajjar, who ran an Ayurvedic cosmetic firm in Gurugram. Police said he had stepped out of the Hyundai Aura car he was travelling in to relieve himself on the way to a hotel in Kapdiwas with two friends.

“While he was by the roadside, a car veered off and hit him. The driver fled,” said Gurugram Police’s public relations officer, Sandeep Kumar, adding Kumar died during treatment on Monday. CCTV footage is being scanned to trace the vehicle.

Investigators said that due to speeding traffic on the expressway, neither the deceased’s friends could identify the accused’s car, nor could they read its registration number.

Upon the complaint of the deceased’s father, an FIR was registered against an unidentified car driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving or riding on public way) of BNS at Bilaspur police station on Monday.