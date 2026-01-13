Man stabbed seven times in Faridabad after lured online by fake woman profile

A 22-year-old man, along with five associates, assaulted and stabbed another man at least seven times in Sector-89, Faridabad, over a dispute after spending weeks pretending to be a woman online to lure him to the location, police said on Monday. The victim, who was critically injured, was “lucky” to survive the stabbing, they said, adding that while two suspects had been arrested, the prime accused is on the run. Ex-friend allegedly created fake profile, fixed meeting and attacked victim with ice-pick; FIR for attempted murder registered (HT)

Police identified the victim as Ishan, 21, a resident of Dabua in Faridabad who owns an eyewear showroom in Sector-16. The incident took place on January 4between 7.30pm and 8pm. The suspects stabbed Ishan, police said, in the neck, chest, and abdomen with an ice-pick after assaulting him.

Two of the suspects, identified as Chintu Kumar (22) and Suraj Diwakar (23), who hail from Mathura and Agra, respectively, were arrested on Sunday. Both of them worked at private firms and are currently residing in Faridabad.

The prime accused 22-year-old Dev, who goes by a single name, and three of his other associates are on the run, said Faridabad police public relations officer (PRO) Yashpal Yadav.

According to a senior police officer, “Dev was looking for an opportunity for revenge,” after Ishan, who had been a friend, stopped taking his calls after the two had a fight nearly four months ago. It was not immediately clear what the dispute was about.

“It was Dev who created a fake Instagram profile of a woman and befriended Ishan over the social media platform in October last year,” the officer said.

Posing as the woman, Dev continued to exchange “romantic” messages with Ishan, eventually asking him on a date. The two agreed to meet in Sector 89 on January 4 but as soon as Ishan reached the location, Dev and his five associates, who were waiting for him, assaulted him.

“Dev was armed with an ice-pick which he used to stab Ishan multiple times in quick succession, leaving him critically injured. Afterwards, the suspects fled from the spot,” the police officer said.

Investigators said that commuters alerted the police control room (PCR) about the incident, following which the victim was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

“Ishan is lucky to have survived even after being stabbed in the neck as he had received medical help quickly,” said the PRO, adding that the exact reason behind the dispute “will be clear once the prime accused is arrested”.

“Looking at the seriousness of the injuries, we have booked all six suspects in an FIR for attempted murder at the BPTP police station which was registered on complaint of the victim,” he said, adding that four suspects, including the prime accused, had yet to be arrested.