Man stabbed with beer bottle at 24x7 shop while trying to save friend from assault

A 32-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen with a broken beer bottle by four men in Sector 30, police said Tuesday. The man, Aman Sheoran, approached police Monday after undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The incident took place in a parking lot outside a shop at 1.15am on November 2. According to police, Sheoran and his friend Varun Bhakar, who reside in Sector 25, arrived at the shop, which is open round-the-clock, to purchase eatables. While Bhakar waited in their vehicle, Sheoran went inside the shop.

According to police, an altercation broke out between Bhakar and the four suspects, who had arrived at the spot in two two-wheelers and were inebriated, over unclear reasons. The suspects allegedly began assaulting him, and upon hearing his screams, Sheoran ran to Bhakar’s aid.

The suspects smashed a beer bottle on Sheoran’s head and then stabbed him in the abdomen and arms with the broken bottleneck, police said. The four suspects then fled from the spot, police said.

Both Sheoran and Bhakar sustained injuries, but Sheoran’s injuries were serious, police said. Bhakar rushed Sheoran to a hospital near Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 30 for treatment.

The four unidentified suspects have been booked under sections 34 (common intention), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

A senior police officer said there was no CCTV camera covering the parking lot. Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said attempts are underway to obtain footage from CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood and a mall adjacent to the shop.