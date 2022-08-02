Man wanted for murder apprehended after 30 years
Gurugram: Police arrested a 65-year-old regional film actor in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday for allegedly murdering a Bhiwani resident in 1992. Om Prakash aka Pasa, from Samalkha in Panipat, a former armyman on the run for the last three decades, had severed all ties with his family, changed his identity and begun a new life, police said.
According to Sumit Kuhar, superintendent of police, Special Task Force (STF), Haryana, Pasa was dismissed from Indian Army’s signal corps in 1984 because he failed to report back to duty after taking leave. “After 12 years in the army, Pasa started committing petty crimes, with his friend as accomplice. Both were booked for snatching incidents, car lifting, robbery, and murder. They went to Bhiwani on January 15, 1992 with the plan of snatching a vehicle. They spotted a man on a motorcycle late at night, intercepted him, and stabbed him when he tried to resist the robbery attempt. The victim died on spot and the duo fled to Rajasthan,” he said.
The deceased man belonged to Faruukhnagar and worked in the Bhiwani industrial area. Pasa and his friend were identified from the numberplate of their scooter which police found parked a few kilometres away from the murder site. “Both of them fled to Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan from where they parted ways and Pasa’s friend went to his village. Pasa lived in different areas of Rajasthan for nine months before fleeing to Tamil Nadu,” Kuhar added.
Pasa’s friend was arrested in 1992 and was released after completing his two-year sentence. Pasa, meanwhile, worked for three years with a local transporter in Tamil Nadu and shifted to Ghaziabad in 2007.
Pasa was married when he committed his first crime, but his wife died after a prolonged ailment, police said. He worked as a truck driver for many years and built a house on a 60-yard plot in Ghaziabad. He also married a local woman who was unaware of his criminal background, police said. “He severed all ties with his family members and never went back to his village. He started a new life and obtained a forged identity card, driving license, and voter ID card to evade arrest. His three children were also unaware of his criminal past,” he said.
Kuhar said Pasa joined a local theatre group in Ghaziabad and started acting, his dream since childhood. “He worked in 28 regional films since 2007, but continued to commit petty crimes whenever he needed money. We are yet to verify the cases. He was declared as a proclaimed offender and a reward of ₹25,000 was announced for his arrest on August 26,2020,” he added.
The STF team received a tip-off last month while working on a list of proclaimed offenders, and tracked Pasa down to Ghaziabad using technical surveillance. Officers were deployed in plainclothes near his house early morning on Monday. He was apprehended when he returned from work, police said.
According to Kuhar, Pasa confessed to the crime and revealed all details of him being on the run.
Three of a gang held for duping and extorting money from over 3,000 victims
Gurugram: Police on Sunday arrested three men from Rajasthan's Bharatpur area for allegedly duping at least 3,000 people across the country on the pretext of delivering liquor home via advertisements on social networking websites, updating their know your customer (KYC) forms online as well as extorting them for money by threatening to upload their compromising videos.
Gurugram cop bags three medals at World Police and Fire Games
Gurugram: Joint commissioner of Gurugram Police Kulvinder Singh bagged three medals in golf at the recently held World Police and Fire Games 2022 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Singh won a silver medal in an individual competition, and gold and silver medals with his teammate, deputy inspector general, Border Security Force, Pushpender Singh Rathore. Singh is one of two persons from Gurugram to bag a medal in this year's games. Since then, the games are held biennially.
NHAI repairs cracks on Shikohpur flyover
Gururgam: The National Highways Authority of India on Monday said that it has repaired cracks on the flyover at Shikohpur crossing on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. “The damaged area is around one foot by one and a half feet and has been repaired. The repaired area has been barricaded to strengthen it. We will ascertain the reasons behind this damage and act accordingly,” said Ajay Arya, project director, NHAI, Jaipur.
Independence Day traffic restrictions to be imposed earlier than usual in Gurugram
Gurugram: Gurugram traffic police are likely to restrict the movement of heavy and commercial vehicles as part of Independence Day security measures from August 10, officials said on Monday, adding these restrictions are usually put in place from August 13. Traffic congestion due to Independence Day restrictions is a major issue in the city, especially on the night of August 14.
Education department clerk caught taking bribe in Gurugram
Htreporters@hindustantimes.com Gurugram: The State Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested a clerk posted at the District Elementary Education Officer's (DEEO) office for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10,000. Pawan Kumar allegedly demanded ₹20,000 for clearing a bill of Rs 1.66 lakhs spent on the treatment of a retired headmistress. According to a complaint filed by a resident of Lohatki village, Rajkumar, his wife Chandrakanta retired from the education department in 2010.
