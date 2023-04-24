Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Man carrying pistol creates ruckus in hosp, held

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 24, 2023 11:47 PM IST

Man creates ruckus at Gurugram hospital after police find pistol and live cartridge on him. He was arrested and said he purchased the items in Aligarh.

Gurugram A man created ruckus at a private hospital in Sector 51 after police recovered a live cartridge and a country-made pistol from his possession, Gurugram police said on Monday.

Investigators said around 3.50am on Sunday, a police patrolling team reached the hospital after receiving a complaint that the son of a woman admitted there was behaving aggressively in the hospital.

Investigators said police overpowered the suspect, identified as Mohit Bansal, and sought his identity details.

As per police, the suspect was arrested and taken to Sector 50 police station for a detailed interrogation. He told the investigators that he had gone to Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh a few days back from where he purchased the pistol and the live cartridges.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said further investigation is underway in the case.

On a complaint filed by assistant sub-inspector Jitender Kumar, an FIR was registered against the suspect under the Arms Act at Sector 50 police station on Sunday, police added.

