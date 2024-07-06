Manesar resident’s criticise municipal body’s plan for waste management

Residents of Manesar have expressed concerns regarding the Municipal Corporation of Manesar’s (MCM) plan to empanel private agencies for waste management, fearing the same inefficiencies seen in Gurugram, they alleged. The residents, who manage composting in-house in nearly 80 societies, argued that hiring these agencies will lead to superficial waste management and increased costs, alleging a scheme involving complicit officials to manipulate the system. In response to these concerns, additional commissioner of MCM, Jitender Kumar, revealed that they have no plans to empanel any fixed private agency. (Hindustan Times)

The residents further pointed out the absence of survey reports by the MCM to assess current waste management practices. Residents highlighted that successful waste management hinges on segregation at the source, a focus neglected by existing agencies in Gurugram.They further alleged that despite Solid Waste Management (SWM) 2016 guidelines mandating Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) to segregate and dispose of waste separately, there have been no seminars or training programs to educate them on these practices.

President of the United Association of New Gurugram and Sector 92 resident welfare association Praveen Malik suggested bringing new, proven agencies or experts instead of those from Gurugram. “SWM is a major problem in Gurugram, and none of the agencies there have been able to imrove the situation over the years. We do not want the same nexus to develop in the MCM area... SWM is not just a business but a major problem that needs to be addressed with sound intentions,” he said.

Vice-president of SPAZE Privy (residential society) in Sector 93 Ajmer Singh claimed that the MCM officers released tenders for empaneling agencies for BWG on a short notice. “Most societies under MCM have compost setups which are not managed properly. MCM should conduct a survey first before placing agencies. We do not want the same agencies working in Gurugram as the situation there is dire, with societies paying hefty amounts for zero results. We do not want to waste our resources,” he said.

RWA president of the Bestech Ananda in Sector 81, Manjeet Kumar, echoed similar sentiments, stressing the need for proper training and clear directives. “Without proper training, it is a waste of time, money, and resources, and everyone is aware of this, but it seems to be happening due to pre-planned arrangements,” he said.

In response to these concerns, additional commissioner of MCM, Jitender Kumar, revealed that they have no plans to empanel any fixed private agency. “Our plan is to keep the area clean and to ensure 100% waste segregation and BWG. If RWAs do not want to hire anyone, they can manage waste on their own. Hiring an agency is optional. The MCM’s strategy focuses on empowering residents and societies to take charge of their waste management, promoting self-reliance and sustainability within the community,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents said that there is an opportunity to shape waste management practices for a better future. Solid waste management is a vast subject, and the agencies working in Gurugram have proven ineffective, as is widely acknowledged. The key to successful waste management is waste segregation at the source, which has not been the focus of any agency or the MCM, they alleged. They have also urged the MCM to adopt more effective and transparent practices to avoid repeating Gurugram’s mistakes.

The MCM was formed by the Haryana government in December 2020, following demands of residents in newer sectors and factory owners. Under the MCM, there are approximately 80 societies, of which 60 are operational while the rest are under construction, with occupancy rates between 70-80%. Wet waste poses a significant challenge, whereas dry waste is considered valuable due to its recyclability. Thus, residents have criticised local agencies for their focus on dry waste, neglecting the proper handling of wet waste.