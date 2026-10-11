MCG chief to review complaints weekly, officials barred from leaving station for 30 days

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Pradeep Dahiya on Saturday directed officials to conduct weekly reviews of complaints and feedback from complainants to ensure grievances are resolved effectively, officials said. Dahiya said complaint disposal should not be treated as a formality and that grievances must be addressed promptly and to the satisfaction of complainants.

Dahiya said complaint disposal should not be treated as a formality and that grievances must be addressed promptly and to the satisfaction of complainants.

“Complaint resolution must be assessed on the quality of the work and the complainant’s satisfaction, not merely on whether a complaint has been marked as disposed of,” he said, according to directions issued after a meeting with the MCG engineering wing.

According to officials, the commissioner directed officials to seek feedback from complainants after resolving their grievances to verify whether the problems had been addressed. He will personally review complaints every week, examining the action taken and the status of pending cases.

Dahiya also directed officers and employees not to leave their station without prior permission for the next 30 days. He said the move aims to ensure officials remain available for grievance redressal, improve coordination between departments and maintain uninterrupted civic services.

Dahiya also directed engineering officials to expedite road works and ensure contractors execute projects in accordance with tender conditions. He stressed that prescribed standards and contractual requirements must be followed to maintain the quality of development works. Officials said they were asked to prioritise road improvement projects and regularly monitor their progress.

The commissioner said timely resolution of civic complaints was a key responsibility of the corporation and that negligence would not be acceptable. The weekly reviews will focus on pending complaints, action taken by departments and corrective measures wherever required.