MCG floats helpline numbers to resolve issues in 48 hours 

The Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) on Friday released five WhatsApp helpline numbers on which people can register complaints about sanitation, sewers, parks, gardens, and community dogs, and promised that any complaint received on these numbers would be resolved within 48 hours. HT Image

MCG officials also asked complainants to share the location, and photos and videos related to their complaint.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Narhari Singh Bangar, MCG commissioner, said that the helpline number 7840001817 is for complaints about sewage and water, 7290097521 is for complaints about garbage or cleanliness, 7290088127 is for complaints related to C&D (construction and demolition) waste, 7290076135 is for horticulture waste-related complaints, and 7290075866 is for cow, monkey, and dog complaints. “Residents need to provide a detailed description of the issue along with the address and location. The complainant’s name and mobile number should be included in the complaint so that feedback can be received after the resolution of the complaint,” said Bangar.

Bangar said that if the concerned officer fails to resolve the problem within 48 hours of the complaint being made, action will be taken against the officer for negligence. “Residents can register their complaints on WhatsApp or text messages. Instant action will be taken on such complaints. But residents should not call on the numbers,” he added.

Each helpline number will be monitored by an inspector from the department and a weekly report will be submitted to the MCG commissioner. Resolutions will be discussed in the monthly review meeting, said officials.

Naresh Kumar, joint commissioner of MCG, said that they were repeatedly receiving complaints regarding sanitation and waste collection and despite many efforts, the issue was not resolved by the private agency. “With the new mechanism, our team will reach the spot and take photographs of the situation, and take signatures from the concerned residents’ welfare association after resolving the issue,” he said.