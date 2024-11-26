MCG imposes fines worth 30.1L on 705 entities for violating Grap norms

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has imposed fines totalling ₹30.1 lakh on 705 entities for violating Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) norms since October 15, officials said on Tuesday. These violations include burning waste, coal, or wood in tandoors, illegal dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) materials, and the use of single-use plastic, they added. Since the implementation of Grap IV protocols across Delhi-NCR on November 18, Gurugram logged a peak air quality index of “severe” on November 19, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. On Tuesday, the district recorded a “poor” AQI reading of 289, a slight improvement from Monday’s 295 but significantly worse than Sunday’s 207 reading. (HT PHOTO)

MCG commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg, on Tuesday in a meeting with senior officials, said that such activities violating the Grap regulations significantly exacerbate pollution levels. “Burning waste, improperly disposing of C&D materials, and openly transporting construction debris are punishable offences,” Garg stated. He added that MCG teams are conducting regular inspections to ensure compliance and penalise violators.

According to MCG officials, the breakdown of the 705 violations includes 20 instances of waste burning, 27 of coal or wood burning in tandoors, 128 cases of illegal construction and demolition activities, 22 instances of unauthorised C&D waste dumping, 290 cases of garbage dumping in public spaces, and 218 violations related to single-use plastic.

Meanwhile, Garg also urged residents to contribute to the district’s pollution control efforts by avoiding activities that generate dust or smoke. He encouraged the public to report violations to MCG’s toll-free number, 1800-180-1817, reiterating that burning waste and unauthorised construction activities are prohibited under Grap guidelines.

Officials added that to combat pollution, MCG has deployed 10 anti-smog guns, 18 water tankers, and 16 mechanised road-sweeping machines across the district. Treated water from sewage treatment plants (STPs) is being sprayed on roads and trees to suppress dust. Private builders have also been instructed to use anti-smog guns at construction sites to control dust levels, they added.

