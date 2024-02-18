MCG inspects solid waste management facilities

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) carried out an inspection of the city’s waste management facilities on Saturday, officials said. Six teams of the civic body visited residential areas and clicked pictures as evidence to prepare a report of each sector in an attempt to analyse performance of private agencies hired for sanitation work. (HT Archive)

Six teams visited residential areas and clicked pictures as evidence to prepare a report of each sector in an attempt to analyse performance of private agencies hired for sanitation work. The move comes after residents complained of poor sanitation and disposal procedures, officials said.

MCG joint commissioner, Naresh Kumar, said that based on the report prepared by the teams, penalties would be imposed on the private agencies who failed to keep their areas clean. “We have received several complaints based on which teams were formed on Friday. The teams conducted surveys of various sectors to assess the state of cleanliness and solid waste management. They have also prepared a list of places where private agencies have not been transporting waste properly and the drivers were found unloading the vehicles on the road,” he said.

Kumar said they had deployed a team that was checking the transportation and disposal procedures till Bandhwari and MRF centres.

MCG additional commissioner, Dr. Balpreet Singh, carried out an inspection in several residential areas and assessed the cleanliness situation there. Singh inspected the Material Recovery Facility (MRFs) and Waste-to-Compost plants operational in the residential areas and evaluated the sanitation conditions.

Singh said he had ensured that the waste segregation process and compost preparation were being carried out effectively. “The MRF facilities play a crucial role in segregating recyclable and biodegradable waste. Recyclable waste is disposed of through authorized vendors, while the prepared compost is used in various horticultural activities in parks and green belts across the city. We need to emphasise the need for seamless operations and optimal functioning of all Municipal Solid Waste Management (MSWM) centers across the city,” he said.

Officials said instructions had been given to all the MRFs on the functions, emphasising their role in collecting, segregating, and processing waste to distinguish recyclable materials from non-recyclables. Recyclables are then directed to authorized vendors through an approved system, while bio-degradable waste undergoes composting, contributing to sustainable waste management practices.

Rajkumar Yadav, president, RWA of Sector 46 said that despite repeated complaints the situation had not improved in their sector. “The waste collection is erratic and the sanitation employees do not pick the waste lying on the roadside. Many vacant plots have turned into dump yards and the private agencies do not even bother to clean the area or pick the waste matter,” he said.