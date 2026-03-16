MCG issues final notice to contractor over substandard tiles in Ardee City
Residents alleged M-35 tiles were used instead of M-50. Lab tests showed average strength of M-25.9. Work on only half the road area is complete and contractor may face blacklisting.
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has issued a final notice to a contractor for allegedly using substandard tiles in a road construction project in the Ardee City colony, Sector 52. The action follows resident complaints about poor quality and a laboratory report confirming the tiles failed to meet required standards.
Officials stated the civic body floated a tender worth nearly ₹1.75 crore in February 2025 for laying paver blocks on internal roads, with a six-month deadline. However, over a year later, the project is incomplete amid allegations of poor workmanship and delays.The tender mandated the use of M-50 grade tiles. Residents alleged the contractor installed tiles marked M-35. Samples tested at a lab by residents in February this year reportedly showed an average strength of only M-25.9, well below the prescribed standard, locals alleged.
The Ardee City Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) said concerns have been raised repeatedly since work began. “We waited for years to get good roads after the MCG takeover... We have been raising concerns about poor-quality construction since September 2025, when the tile work started, but there was no action,” said RWA president Praveen Yadav.
Residents also noted work has slowed. “Out of the total 17,500 square metres of road area, only about 8,500 square metres have been laid. The contractor has stopped work after we raised discrepancies... Are residents expected to be held to ransom—either accept poor-quality work or see the project remain incomplete?” said RWA member Chaitali Mandhotra.
Municipal officials said an MCG sub-divisional officer (SDO) had previously directed the contractor to remove the faulty tiles. Executive engineer Sandeep Sihag confirmed, “The contractor has been given two notices to improve the quality of work. A final notice has now been issued. If the agency fails to remove the substandard tiles and reinstall them as per the tender conditions within 10 days, the contract will be cancelled.”
No payment has been released to the contractor, and blacklisting is possible if they fail to comply. Residents have also filed complaints with vigilance authorities and the anti-corruption bureau.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.Read More
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