MCG issues final notice to contractor over substandard tiles in Ardee City

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has issued a final notice to a contractor for allegedly using substandard tiles in a road construction project in the Ardee City colony, Sector 52. The action follows resident complaints about poor quality and a laboratory report confirming the tiles failed to meet required standards. ₹1.75-crore road project in Sector 52 stalled after residents flagged poor quality. Civic body warns contract may be cancelled if faulty tiles are not replaced in 10 days. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Officials stated the civic body floated a tender worth nearly ₹1.75 crore in February 2025 for laying paver blocks on internal roads, with a six-month deadline. However, over a year later, the project is incomplete amid allegations of poor workmanship and delays.The tender mandated the use of M-50 grade tiles. Residents alleged the contractor installed tiles marked M-35. Samples tested at a lab by residents in February this year reportedly showed an average strength of only M-25.9, well below the prescribed standard, locals alleged.

The Ardee City Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) said concerns have been raised repeatedly since work began. “We waited for years to get good roads after the MCG takeover... We have been raising concerns about poor-quality construction since September 2025, when the tile work started, but there was no action,” said RWA president Praveen Yadav.

Residents also noted work has slowed. “Out of the total 17,500 square metres of road area, only about 8,500 square metres have been laid. The contractor has stopped work after we raised discrepancies... Are residents expected to be held to ransom—either accept poor-quality work or see the project remain incomplete?” said RWA member Chaitali Mandhotra.

Municipal officials said an MCG sub-divisional officer (SDO) had previously directed the contractor to remove the faulty tiles. Executive engineer Sandeep Sihag confirmed, “The contractor has been given two notices to improve the quality of work. A final notice has now been issued. If the agency fails to remove the substandard tiles and reinstall them as per the tender conditions within 10 days, the contract will be cancelled.”

No payment has been released to the contractor, and blacklisting is possible if they fail to comply. Residents have also filed complaints with vigilance authorities and the anti-corruption bureau.