MCG issues show-cause notice over waste mismanagement at Khandsa, warns of disciplinary action

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has taken stern action against lapses in sanitation management, issuing a show-cause notice to the senior sanitary inspector-I over serious negligence at Khandsa village, said officials. In a parallel action, MCG commissioner also issued a notice to joint commissioner-I, fixing responsibility for failure to ensure timely waste clearance in the area.

The notice, served by the additional commissioner-III on Tuesday, outlines two major failures: the non-lifting of waste at the secondary collection point in Khandsa in a timely manner, and the non-issuance of a waste lifting challan to the agency responsible for transporting garbage. Officials said these lapses have led to large-scale accumulation of waste, unsanitary conditions, and significant inconvenience for residents.

The civic body noted that repeated complaints had been received from citizens and public representatives regarding poor sanitation in the area. “The credibility of the corporation has been adversely affected due to the lack of prompt and effective action,” the notice states, adding that the inspector’s failure to monitor and enforce contractual obligations amounted to “serious neglect of assigned duties.”

Residents of Khandsa and surrounding areas have raised concerns over the health hazards of accumulated garbage, particularly the risk of vector-borne diseases. Several councillors also flagged the issue, urging the corporation to enforce accountability.

The inspector has been directed to submit a detailed written explanation within 48 hours of receiving the notice. The reply must clarify why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated under service rules for dereliction of duty. Officials warned that failure to provide a satisfactory response within the stipulated time will be treated as acceptance of the lapses, triggering further action.

The memo, dated September 30, has also been forwarded to the commissioner, MCG, and senior officials including additional commissioners and joint commissioners, for information and follow-up.

In a parallel action, MCG commissioner also issued a notice to joint commissioner-I, fixing responsibility for failure to ensure timely waste clearance in the area.

“The survey and complaints highlighted a clear failure in timely lifting of garbage and issuance of challans. Accountability will be enforced at all levels. Those responsible will face action,” said Pradeep Dahiya, MCG commissioner.

Officials said the step underlined the corporation’s intent to tighten monitoring of sanitation and ensure accountability of officials as well as agencies engaged in waste management. The MCG has faced criticism in recent months for lapses in garbage collection and unhygienic conditions in several city pockets.