MCG launches special action plan to tackle waterlogging in Gurugram

In a renewed push to address the city’s persistent monsoon woes, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has rolled out a special action plan to combat waterlogging. A waterlogged road in Gurugram on Thursday. (PTI)

Under the plan, MCG’s engineering and sanitation teams have joined forces to remove accumulated water using 20 suction tankers at high-density areas, residential colonies, and market zones.

“We are prioritising stretches where traffic congestion is severe and residential areas where stagnant water is creating health risks. The aim is to provide a clean and safe environment at the earliest,” said MCG chief engineer Vijay Dhaka.

“Teams must ensure that no location remains waterlogged. Immediate drainage of water is essential to avoid inconvenience to residents and disruption of traffic,” said MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya.

MCG has also taken up preventive health measures, particularly against vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria that tend to spike during the monsoon. Alongside drainage efforts, fogging and anti-larval spraying have been intensified in waterlogged pockets. “The objective is not just to clear roads but also to prevent outbreaks of mosquito-borne and waterborne illnesses,” Dahiya added.

Waterlogging has been a recurring issue in Gurugram, with residents frequently complaining about poor drainage infrastructure. In past years, even brief spells of rain have left major stretches such as Sohna Road, Golf Course Road Extension, and parts of Old Gurugram under knee-deep water. Experts say unplanned urbanisation, encroachment of natural drains, and inadequate maintenance of stormwater systems have aggravated the problem.

To involve citizens, MCG has urged residents to report instances of waterlogging or mosquito breeding through its helpline 18001801817. Officials said that timely feedback will help in mobilising teams quickly and reducing delays in response.

With the new action plan in place, MCG hopes to not only provide immediate relief but also set the foundation for long-term improvements in Gurugram’s drainage and sanitation system.