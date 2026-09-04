MCG office receives ‘hoax’ bomb threat email
Gurugram:The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) office in Sector 34 received a bomb threat email on Thursday morning, officials said, adding that the threat was later declared a hoax
Gurugram:
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) office in Sector 34 received a bomb threat email on Thursday morning, officials said, adding that the threat was later declared a hoax.
According to MCG officials, the email was received at 11.38 am, and all officials evacuated the building; bomb detection squads, along with sniffer dogs, were called.
Officials said the email was sent to senior MCG officials on Thursday, stating that an improvised explosive device (IED) would detonate at the MCG office at 1.11 pm on Thursday.
The building also houses the regional office of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), EPFO and the mayor’s office.
Satyabir Singh Rohilla, public relations officer (PRO), MCG, said the premises were fully evacuated. “Around 800-900 officials and staff members were present in the building at the time,” he said.
Sandeep Turan, PRO, Gurugram Police, said the sanitisation exercise has been carried out after the threat.
“Police are investigating the source of the email through the IP address,” he added.
Earlier, on June 4, a hoax threat was received at the MCG and the mayor’s office; meanwhile, on July 31, a hoax threat was sent to the Gurugram deputy commissioner’s office and the Tower of Justice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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