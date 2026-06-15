MCG plans 1,800 stray dog feeding points across Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is planning to establish around 1,800 designated feeding points across the city and develop a three-acre shelter for stray dogs, officials said. A designated feeding spot for stray dogs at Sector D , Vasant Kunj in New Delhi. (HT Archive)

According to officials, feeding points will be identified across all wards to ensure stray dogs are fed at designated locations instead of roads and public spaces. The move follows a Supreme Court direction issued last year that feeding of stray dogs on streets and public places would not be permitted and that civic bodies should create designated feeding zones in every municipal ward.

Officials said the proposed feeding points would help Gurugram comply with these directions while reducing conflicts between residents and animal feeders.

A senior official at MCG said the feeding points would be identified with the help of RWAs and active residents. The initiative is also expected to support sterilisation and vaccination efforts under the animal birth control (ABC) programme, the official added.

MCG is also working on establishing a dedicated three-acre shelter for injured, abandoned and aggressive dogs. Officials said land for the facility has not yet been finalised. The proposed shelter would be the fifth ABC centre planned by MCG after facilities in Begumpur Khatola, Basai, Sector 99 and Baliyawas.

The development comes after the city’s stray dog sterilisation and vaccination programme remained stalled for nearly five months between July 2025 and January 2026 after agencies engaged by MCG withdrew from the project. At present, Vedanta Anil Aggarwal Foundation and Maa Baglamukhi NGO are carrying out sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs for MCG.