Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.
MCG plans water injection wells to ease flooding at Subhash Chowk
The pilot project, in collaboration with IIT Gandhinagar, aims to reduce waterlogging at Subhash Chowk by 30-40% while facilitating groundwater recharge
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has identified three locations for a pilot project to tackle recurring waterlogging at Subhash Chowk by channelising excess rainwater underground through injection wells, officials said.
The sites identified include Fazilpur Jharsa pond, a parking lot in Sector 47 and a park on Netaji Subhash Marg near Subhash Chowk.
The project, being undertaken in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar, envisages the installation of water injection wells with a capacity of 50 litres per second, supported by underground storage tanks.
“The request for proposal (RFP) has been prepared and will soon be sent to the state government for approval. Implementation is expected by March next year,” said MCG additional commissioner Yash Jaluka.
“These wells are expected to reduce waterlogging at Subhash Chowk by 30-40%, as all three are planned within its catchment area,” he added.
Unlike conventional dewatering methods, which involve pumping stagnant water from one location to another, injection wells collect and filter excess surface runoff before directing it into suitable underground geological formations. Officials said the system could simultaneously address waterlogging and facilitate groundwater recharge.
Subhash Chowk remains one of Gurugram’s worst-affected waterlogging hotspots. On August 24 this year, at least 12 school buses were stranded for over four hours following heavy rainfall.
Other vulnerable stretches include Sheetla Mata Road, Sohna Road near Airia Mall, the Medicity underpass and several internal roads, where recurring flooding disrupts traffic and overwhelms the city’s drainage network.
Officials said the technology could offer an alternative to conventional pumping operations and help reduce pressure on the existing drainage infrastructure if the pilot proves successful.
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