The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has identified three locations for a pilot project to tackle recurring waterlogging at Subhash Chowk by channelising excess rainwater underground through injection wells, officials said. Subhash Chowk remains one of Gurugram’s worst-affected waterlogging hotspots. (HT Archive) more

The sites identified include Fazilpur Jharsa pond, a parking lot in Sector 47 and a park on Netaji Subhash Marg near Subhash Chowk.

The project, being undertaken in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar, envisages the installation of water injection wells with a capacity of 50 litres per second, supported by underground storage tanks.

“The request for proposal (RFP) has been prepared and will soon be sent to the state government for approval. Implementation is expected by March next year,” said MCG additional commissioner Yash Jaluka.

“These wells are expected to reduce waterlogging at Subhash Chowk by 30-40%, as all three are planned within its catchment area,” he added.

Unlike conventional dewatering methods, which involve pumping stagnant water from one location to another, injection wells collect and filter excess surface runoff before directing it into suitable underground geological formations. Officials said the system could simultaneously address waterlogging and facilitate groundwater recharge.

Subhash Chowk remains one of Gurugram’s worst-affected waterlogging hotspots. On August 24 this year, at least 12 school buses were stranded for over four hours following heavy rainfall.

Other vulnerable stretches include Sheetla Mata Road, Sohna Road near Airia Mall, the Medicity underpass and several internal roads, where recurring flooding disrupts traffic and overwhelms the city’s drainage network.

Officials said the technology could offer an alternative to conventional pumping operations and help reduce pressure on the existing drainage infrastructure if the pilot proves successful.