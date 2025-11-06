MCG reviews cleanliness and GRAP implementation in Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has intensified its enforcement under the ongoing Mission Clean and Pollution-Free Gurugram, with officials issuing more than 430 challans and collecting over ₹3.4 lakh in fines in last two days for violations related to waste dumping, open burning, and use of banned plastic. According to MCG data, 423 challans were issued, amounting to ₹2,56,600 in penalties by the sanitation inspection teams in the last two days.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya on Wednesday chaired a virtual review meeting to assess the city’s sanitation and Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) measures. He directed officers to accelerate cleanliness drives, strictly monitor pollution control measures, and take firm punitive action against individuals and agencies violating waste management or pollution norms.

“Cleanliness and pollution control go hand in hand. There should be no leniency towards those who dump waste or flout GRAP guidelines,” Dahiya said.

According to MCG data, 423 challans were issued, amounting to ₹2,56,600 in penalties by the sanitation inspection teams in the last two days for littering, dumping construction debris, and using banned single-use plastic. The Sanitation Security Force also seized five vehicles used for illegal dumping and imposed ₹70,000 in fines through six separate challans. Also, fines worth ₹15,000 were collected from three individuals caught burning garbage in the open.

Officials said teams have stepped up on-ground enforcement to curb pollution sources, such as road dust, open burning, and unmanaged waste, identified under the GRAP framework.

Meanwhile, large-scale dust and weed removal operations are being carried out on key city roads under the campaign. MCG officials said cleaning and removing of debris are in progress in Zone 1 (Hero Honda Chowk to Bakhtawar Chowk via Subhash Chowk), Zone 2 (Shyam Baba Chowk to Shobha City Road), Zone 3 (Old and New Railway Roads, MG Road), and Zone 4 (Atul Kataria Chowk to Huda City Centre Road).

The commissioner directed officials to complete all cleaning and waste removal work by November 15 and to ensure that government contractors immediately lift construction debris generated during public work. He further issued directions to clean bus queue shelters and secondary waste collection points regularly.

Under GRAP, treated water sprinkling is being conducted on main roads to reduce dust, and new water sprinkler machines are expected to be deployed later this month. To improve management of garden waste, 25 shredder machines have been provided at the ward level, with 15 more to become operational soon.

Dahiya directed officials to keep strict vigil garbage burning incidents and ensure instant challans and penalties against offenders. “Our teams must respond immediately to violations. Every such act adds to the pollution burden the city is already struggling with,” he said.

The review meeting was attended by additional commissioner Ravinder Yadav, joint commissioners Dr. Naresh Kumar, Vishal Kumar, Dr. Jayveer Yadav, Ravinder Malik, and Dr. Preetpal Singh, along with executive engineers Sundar Sheoran and Sandeep Dhundhwal.

Officials said that the measures will continue in mission mode to maintain air quality and ensure compliance during the winter pollution season.