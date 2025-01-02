MCG rolls out green campaign for 2025

Gurugram’s municipal commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg on Wednesday rolled out a comprehensive plan to enhance the city’s sanitation, address pressing grievances, and promote environmental responsibility in 2025. Garg also urged citizens to adopt environmentally friendly practices, highlighting the harmful effects of polythene and single-use plastics on the environment and public health. (HT Photo)

As part of initiatives to clean up the city, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) announced that all sanitation workers who retired after August 2024 will be rehired to fill critical manpower gaps. Garg said this will have dual benefits: improving sanitation efficiency, and offering economic support to retired workers.

“Retired workers interested in returning to work can contact the MCG office. This initiative will enhance the city’s sanitation system and contribute to a cleaner Gurugram,” Garg stated.

The re-employed workers will receive wages as per the guidelines of the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam.

Garg also directed enforcement teams to take immediate action to reclaim encroached land in Gwal Pahari, and ordered weekly reports from all four zones on actions taken against illegal constructions and occupations.

“Encroachments will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Enforcement teams must maintain vigilance and secure reclaimed land with fencing or boundary walls to prevent future encroachments,” Garg said, adding that MCG executive engineer (encroachment) Krishan Kumar has been specifically tasked with submitting a detailed report on actions taken in Gwal Pahari.

Garg also urged citizens to adopt environmentally friendly practices, highlighting the harmful effects of polythene and single-use plastics on the environment and public health.

“Polythene clogs drains, pollutes public spaces, and endangers ecosystems. By avoiding its use and carrying reusable bags, we can significantly reduce its impact,” he stated, also stressing on the importance of segregating waste at the source and composting organic material to ensure a sustainable waste management system.