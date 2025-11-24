MCG steps up sewer monitoring after suspected sabotage in Gurugram’s Tikli area

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has intensified its sewer cleaning and monitoring operations after an alleged deliberate act of sabotage came to light in the Noorpur Mor area of Tikli, officials said on Sunday. An MCG team found bricks, stones and other solid waste stuffed inside a manhole, raising suspicion that someone had intentionally attempted to block the sewer line. (HT photo)

During routine cleaning, an MCG team found bricks, stones and other solid waste stuffed inside a manhole, raising suspicion that someone had intentionally attempted to block the sewer line.

The discovery caused a stir in the locality, prompting the cleaning team to swiftly open the manhole, remove the debris and restore normal water flow.

Workers said that had the obstruction gone unnoticed, drainage problems in nearby lanes would have worsened significantly over the coming days.

Residents said that the sewer line had been functioning poorly for the last few days, with water stagnation visible at several points. Locals, meanwhile, appreciated the civic team’s prompt action, saying its timely intervention prevented the situation from escalating into a major sanitation crisis.

According to officials, the cleaning drive in Noorpur and surrounding areas will continue at an accelerated pace, with teams instructed to maintain constant vigilance.

Municipal commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said that strict legal action will be taken against those responsible.

“Tampering with the sewer line will not be tolerated under any circumstances. This is not just damage to public infrastructure but an act that compromises the cleanliness and safety of the entire area,” he said, adding that special directions have been issued to teams to enhance monitoring and respond swiftly to any similar incidents.

Officials said tampering with the sewer network is a punishable offence and poses serious risks to public hygiene, potentially leading to widespread waterlogging, foul odour and unsanitary conditions if not detected in time.

MCG officials have urged residents to report any suspicious activity around sewer lines, stressing that such mischief directly endangers the health and safety of the community.

The civic body has also deployed additional surveillance in the area and carried out a detailed inspection of the affected manhole to ensure there are no further blockages.