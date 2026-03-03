MCG targets 39 traffic hot spots for congestion relief

The Gurugram Municipal Corporation (MCG), in coordination with the district administration, has prepared a comprehensive plan to ease traffic bottlenecks at 39 locations across the district, with immediate corrective measures planned at 33 spots and long-term infrastructure interventions proposed for the rest. Four phase rollout from March to December 2026 to cover key chowks and highways, targeting lower PM2.5 levels. (PTI)

“Reducing traffic congestion is critical to bringing down pollution levels in the city. In coordination with the district administration and traffic police, we have identified 39 hot spots where jams are frequent and have drawn up a phased plan to address them,” said Pradeep Dahiya, MCG commissioner.

According to the plan, the 39 congestion-prone locations have been categorised into short-term and long-term intervention zones. At 33 locations, minor modifications such as road widening, removal of illegal encroachments, closure of unauthorised cuts, creation of U-turns and better signal management are expected to provide immediate relief.

The action plan will be implemented in phases till December 2026. In the first phase, targeted for completion by March 2026, relief measures will be undertaken at eight major intersections, including IFFCO Chowk, Signature Towers, Hero Honda Chowk and sectors 48/49. The second phase, scheduled for June 2026, will cover eight more locations such as Kherki Daula toll plaza and Badshahpur bus stand. The third phase, by September 2026, will address seven locations including the Old Delhi–Jaipur highway stretch and Khandsa Road. The final phase, by December 2026, will focus on the remaining 10 hot spots, including Rajiv Chowk, Subhash Chowk and Ghatta Power House.

Officials said six locations require long-term solutions involving flyovers, underpasses and major road redesigns. Proposals have been prepared and approvals sought from the National Highways Authority of India and the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The plan also aims to improve connectivity along key corridors such as the Delhi–Jaipur highway, NH-48 and the Rajiv Chowk–Sohna Road stretch.

Citing pollution concerns, officials said Gurugram recorded an average of 198 days in the “poor” AQI category between 2021 and 2024, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and district administration data.

The administration aims to reduce this to 178 days by the end of 2026 and lower PM2.5 levels from the current average of 96 micrograms per cubic metre.

MCG officials said coordinated enforcement, infrastructure upgrades and improved traffic discipline would be crucial to achieving these targets.