MCG tells RWAs to mark spots to feed stray dogs

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Wednesday directed the resident welfare associations (RWAs) to designate feeding spots for community dogs. HT Image

The order resonates a Delhi high court order of July 2021 which established that citizens had a right to feed and dogs had a right to access food, but at the same time, the exercise should not cause inconvenience or infringe upon the rights of others. The verdict reiterated a 2009 HC order which established the need to designate fixed feeding spots for community dogs so feeders and the general public will not come into a conflict.

Officials said they have asked RWAs to submit a list of designated spots within a month or else strict action will be taken against them.

Officials said that the decision was taken as per the provisions in the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023 issued by the Animal Husbandry and Dairying department of the Government of India. The provision states, “It shall be responsibility of RWA or apartment owner association or local bodies representatives of that area to make necessary arrangements for feeding of community animals residing in the premises or that area involving the person residing in that area as the case may be, who feeds those animals or intends to feed those animals and provides care to street animals as n compassionate gesture.”

Dr Ashish Singla, senior medical officer (SMO) of MCG, said that there were several complaints that people were feeding community dogs and incidents of dog bites. “The spots can only be fixed in corners or back lanes of residential areas where movement of children and residents is not frequent,” he said.

Singla said there are nearly 150,000 community dogs in the city, and at least 25,000 pet dogs. “At least one lakh community dogs have been sterilised by the civic agency,” he said.

Officials said there were four points that each RWA needs to mark as designated feeding spots that are mutually agreed upon, keeping in mind the number of dog population and their respective territories.

Singla added that to designate feeding time the RWA should look at the timings when there is less frequent movement of children and senior citizens. “Designated feeder shall ensure that there is no littering at the feeding location or violation of guidelines framed by the RWA. The feeders will also be allowed to get the animals vaccinated or assist with the animal birth control program,” he said.

Officials said that RWAs will identify and fix the feeding spots and report it to cmo@mcg.gov.in or ssihq@mcg,gov.in.