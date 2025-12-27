MCG to complete 300-crore worth development projects in Gurugram by 2026

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is set to complete nearly ₹300 crore worth of development projects, including a new municipal headquarters, sports stadium, and modern market complex, across the city by 2026, officials said. MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the project is being closely monitored to ensure quality execution and timely completion.

According to officials, the projects are currently at various stages of execution, and aim to enhance sports facilities, public spaces, markets and administrative infrastructure in Gurugram.

One of the flagship initiatives, officials said, is the construction of a modern multi-purpose stadium at Bajghera, being developed for an estimated ₹11.03 crore. The stadium will provide national-level sports infrastructure for local youth and professional athletes, they added.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the project is being closely monitored to ensure quality execution and timely completion. "The focus is on creating durable, accessible and inclusive public infrastructure. The Bajghera stadium is designed to encourage sports while meeting national standards," Dahiya said.

MCG is also strengthening its administrative capacity through the construction of a new municipal headquarters, estimated to cost around ₹184 crore. The building will bring multiple departments under one roof, streamlining service delivery and grievance redressal. Officials said delays caused earlier by design changes and the pandemic have been addressed and the project is now progressing steadily.

Another key project nearing completion is the redevelopment of Subhash Chowk Market along with the construction of a new modern market complex. Officials said the project aims to decongest the market area and offer organised commercial space with improved parking, sanitation and pedestrian movement.

“Our priority is to complete ongoing projects rather than announce new ones. Citizens deserve to see visible outcomes, not prolonged construction,” Dahiya said, adding that strict review mechanisms have been put in place to ensure adherence to timelines and accountability.”

Additionally, the civic body is also upgrading neighbourhood parks, green belts and community spaces, adding walking tracks, lighting, seating and landscaping. Efforts are also underway to improve drainage systems and internal road connectivity, particularly in waterlogging-prone residential and commercial areas.

Residents, while welcoming the scale of planned development, stressed the need for execution and maintenance. “Infrastructure creation is important, but equally critical is how it is maintained after completion,” said Kusum Sharma, chairperson, Suncity RWA. “Residents want projects to be finished on time, built to last, and managed transparently. Past delays and poor upkeep have affected public confidence.”

MCG officials said public feedback will be incorporated through regular field reviews and coordination with RWAs.