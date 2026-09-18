MCG to hold special camps to resolve property tax issues
Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will be conducting two camps in sectors 107 and 109 to streamline property tax services and resolve long-pending grievances, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday
Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will be conducting two camps in sectors 107 and 109 to streamline property tax services and resolve long-pending grievances, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday.
Officials said these camps will allow property owners to settle pending taxes, to rectify data errors, and update officials’ records without visiting civic offices.
According to the zonal taxation department’s schedule, the first camp will be held on September 19 at M3M Woodshire in Sector 107, followed by a second camp on September 27 at Brics Lumbini in Sector 109 from 10 am to 3 pm.
Residents can file necessary documentation, resolve portal issues, and submit applications on the no dues certificate (NDC) portal. Officials added that residents will also be able to pay outstanding property tax dues directly at the camps.
Dinesh Kumar, zonal taxation officer, said residents should carry copies of essential documents, preferably in PDF format.
“We encourage residents welfare associations (RWA) and ward councillors to inform residents about the drive,” Kumar added.
Meanwhile, MCG has sealed three properties to recover outstanding property taxes in Zone 3. Officials said even after sending notices, property tax amounting to ₹ 62.21 lakh was not paid by the owners.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.