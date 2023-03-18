MCG to hold weekend camps to rectify errors in property IDs of residents

To rectify errors that have crept into the newly generated property IDs, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will organise camps this weekend in 17 residential areas, said civic officials. The residential, institutional, commercial and industrial properties in the city have to pay property tax as per the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994 by March 30 (end of current financial year). (HT ARCHIVE)

Haryana’s urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta held a meeting with the officials of the MCG on Thursday and directed them to resolve the issue at the earliest.

MCG officials said a property tax survey conducted by a private agency in January 2022 found that properties falling under the tax ambit increased from 307,000 to 514,000. The MCG created new property IDs based on the survey and then invited objections from residents. Residents claimed that the new property IDs had incorrect details, creating a faulty database.

PC Meena, MCG commissioner, said they will organise camps over the weekend so that those who have not paid their property tax owing to incorrect details in their IDs can get those errors rectified and pay the tax on the spot. “We have directed the teams deployed for the camps to ensure that the errors are resolved on the spot,” he said.

Meena said he has directed officials to serve notices to property tax defaulters with dues amounting to ₹1 lakh or more and to seal such properties after serving notices. “The properties of defaulters will be sealed and subsequently auctioned. I have also asked officials to recheck the 1,244 properties that have been registered for change in land use, “ he said.

Anup Singh, a senior executive of a private company and a resident of Sector 46 said that he tried updating his details online but each time the application was rejected. “I visited MCG office four times and twice a camp organised by the civic body. I was assured that the corrections will be made but for the last two months, the situation remains the same,” he said.

Baljeet Singh Rathee, president of DLF Qutub Enclave Residents Welfare Association (QERWA), said they have collected more than 200 applications for the rectification of details and teams will be present at the camp to help senior citizens get the corrections carried out.

“We have circulated messages and have sent out teams to all senior citizens to ensure that they are present at the camp,” he said.

The MCG has removed most of its citizens’ services — such as creation of property IDs, redressal of grievances and property tax payments — from the online property tax system on its website www.mcg.gov.in. Residents can now raise all such issues only via the Haryana government’s no dues certificate (NDC) portal, ulbhryndc.org, officials added.

