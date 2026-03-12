MCG to replace ageing sewer lines in Old Gurugram to curb overflows
Work starts in Jacobpura with larger pipelines; trenchless CIPP method to be used in Sadar Bazar to avoid road digging and disruption in busy market areas.
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has launched a project to replace ageing sewer lines in several parts of Old Gurugram to address recurring sewer overflow and contamination of drinking water, officials said.
The project will cover more than 20 locations, including Sadar Bazar, Jacobpura, Gurugram village, Sushant Nagar, Nai Basti, Civil Lines and Patel Nagar. Civic officials said the sewer network in many of these areas is 30 to 40 years old and no longer capable of handling the growing population and increased sewage load.
Officials said the ageing infrastructure has frequently led to sewer overflows and waterlogging during the monsoon season, prompting the civic body to prioritise replacement of pipelines before the upcoming rains.
Estimated total project cost across the locations is being finalised and is expected to be determined within a week.
Work has already begun in Jacobpura, where old sewer pipelines are being replaced with higher-capacity lines. Officials said the existing 250 mm diameter pipelines are being replaced with 600 mm pipelines to improve sewage flow. Nearly 1,200 metres of sewer lines are also being renovated in four major streets of the locality at an estimated cost of ₹1.3 crore.
The project also includes replacement of drinking water pipelines in the area to prevent contamination caused by leakages from old sewer lines.
In Sadar Bazar, the civic body will use CIPP (cured-in-place pipe) technology, a trenchless method that allows sewer pipelines to be repaired or replaced without digging up roads. Under this process, a resin-coated liner is inserted into the damaged pipe and hardened to form a new pipe within the old one. Officials said the technique will help avoid large-scale excavation in the busy market area, ensuring business activities and traffic movement are not disrupted.
Separately, the civic body is developing a stormwater drainage system in Sector 9 and Sector 9A, which frequently experience waterlogging.
“Old sewer lines are being replaced in a phased manner. The aim is to eliminate major sewer overflow points before the monsoon,” said Vijay Dahiya, chief engineer, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram. Officials said separate estimates and tenders will be issued for different areas so work can begin simultaneously and quality monitoring can be carried out effectively.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.Read More
