MCG asks malls to provide details of parking lots

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Thursday sent notices to 127 malls across the city, warning them that they will seal the buildings if the malls flout the terms and conditions of the parking policy.

Corporation officials said they had received several complaints against the malls and there were allegations that they were extracting exorbitant parking fees. MCG officials said that many mall owners had taken rebate on property tax by showing that their basements are not used for any commercial activities but were still charging visitors for parking their vehicles.

The MCG introduced its parking policy in March 2017 and around 120 malls are currently under the civic body’s parking policy, said officials.

The civic body formed 16 teams on Thursday and asked them to visit the malls and check the present situation and ensure they are not taking false advantage of the tax rebate, officials added.

MCG commissioner PC Meena said officials will submit a report this week itself and action will be taken against the property owners for false information leading to revenue loss.

“I have asked the teams to check the parking status in malls and ensure that there is free parking space. The teams from the taxation wing will be visiting these commercial buildings that have basement parking facilities on MG Road, Golf Course Road (GCR), Sohna Road and other new sectors. A list was prepared after conducting a detailed survey of the commercial buildings,” Meena said.

Meena added if the establishments are found to be flouting the parking norms, penalties will be imposed along with interest. “We have asked owners to provide a declaration, listing details such as the total area of parking space available, whether they are charging parking fees and the annual property tax they pay to the civic body,” he said.

As per MCG officials, depending on the size of the parking space, the property tax of a basement floor can be anywhere between ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh annually.

MCG officials said the owners of the commercial buildings will be subsequently given an option to get an exemption from the civic body on property taxes for their basement areas, provided they offer free parking.

