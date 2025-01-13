MCG withdraws Sec 102 landfill plan after NGT intervention

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has withdrawn its controversial proposal to establish a waste processing plant in Sector 102, bringing relief for nearly one lakh residents along the Dwarka Expressway, locals claimed. The decision was revealed during proceedings at the National Green Tribunal (NGT); following widespread protests and legal challenges by affected residents, they added. (Representative photo) The proposed landfill sites had drawn protests from residents of at least 30 housing societies along the Dwarka Expressway (HT Archive)

The decision also extends to a similar proposal in Sector 103, which the MCG has shelved due to public backlash and legal objections. During the hearing, MCG’s Joint Commissioner confirmed that the land designated for the project remains “clean,” and any future plans would strictly comply with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. The tribunal, led by justice Sudhir Agarwal and justice Dr A Senthil Vel, disposed of the case, noting no further cause of action.

The proposed landfill sites had drawn protests from residents of at least 30 housing societies along the Dwarka Expressway, who raised concerns about pollution, health risks, and groundwater contamination. Advocates Uma Singh and Seema Nain, representing the Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Association (DXP-GDA), argued that the sites violated environmental norms and were too close to residential complexes, schools, and hospitals. Legal notices were issued to the MCG, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), and other agencies on September 19, 2024.

“This judgement not only secures the health and safety of our residents but also underscores that sustainable urban practices must involve rigorous environmental assessments,” said Uma Singh, one of the advocates for DXP-GDA.

Residents hailed the decision as a triumph of community action. “We applaud the NGT for its swift action and thank the DXP-GDA and advocates for their relentless efforts. This outcome underscores the power of community voices,” said Bharat Nain, a resident of Sector 110.

Sunny Daultabad, a resident of Daultabad village, expressed similar sentiments. “This outcome safeguards the health, safety, and environment, ensuring a better quality of life for our families. This victory is a testament to the power of unity and community action,” he said.

Separately, Navdeep Singh, convener of DXP-GDA, called the decision a significant win for responsible urban development. “The decision to drop the Sector 103 landfill proposal is a massive relief for nearly one lakh residents. Together, we’ve ensured a healthier and safer future for our community,” he added.

According to officials, landfill plans were originally proposed to ease the load at the Bandhwari landfill, which has long been a source of pollution and health concerns. In July 2024, MCG had announced its intention to start waste processing in Daulatabad, but strong opposition led to the abandonment of subsequent plans for Sector 102 and Sector 103.