The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Monday approved a series of major proposals, including the establishment of 168 Vita milk booths across the city and the sale of unused municipal land parcels to adjoining private builders, during a House meeting marked by disruptions and heated exchanges among councillors. Councillors debated waterlogging, street lighting and beautification works as repeated disruptions marked the civic body meeting. (HT)

To be sure, Vita Milk is a dairy brand operated by the Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Ltd. in India.

The decisions were taken during the general House meeting where multiple civic and infrastructure-related agendas were discussed and cleared despite protests over procedural issues and specific proposals.

According to officials, the proposal for 168 Vita milk booths is aimed at improving the availability of milk and dairy products across Gurugram while also generating revenue for the civic body. Officials said the booths would be set up across sectors and residential areas to improve accessibility for residents.

The House also approved a proposal to sell small, unused or non-functional land parcels owned by the corporation to adjoining builders. Officials said many such plots are lying vacant or are located between residential societies and builder projects, making them difficult to use for civic purposes.

“Such land parcels are not being used for any functional purpose and are often creating maintenance issues. Selling them to adjoining developers will not only generate revenue but also help in the planned utilisation of land,” said Pradeep Dahiya, MCG commissioner.

Apart from these, the House cleared proposals to regulate illegal water connections, appoint chowkidars and safai karamcharis in schools through the education department, and allocate land for infrastructure projects, including the Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS).

The House also approved the construction of an indoor stadium on around 3,000 square yards of land to strengthen sports infrastructure in the city.

During the meeting, councillors also discussed sewer line upgrades, waterlogging, road repairs, street lighting and beautification works, highlighting persistent urban infrastructure concerns in Gurugram.

The proceedings, however, witnessed repeated disruptions. A controversy erupted over the installation and removal of a water cooler in Ward 2, leading to sharp exchanges among members and a condemnation proposal against the District Town Planner (DTP).

Mayor Raj Rani Malhotra said the civic body remained focused on development-related decisions. “The House is committed to taking decisions that are in the larger interest of the city. All proposals are being considered with the objective of improving civic infrastructure and services in Gurugram,” she said.

Officials added that some proposals, especially those related to land utilisation, may be revisited in future meetings based on feedback and feasibility assessments.